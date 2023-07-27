OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

OneMain has increased its dividend by an average of 56.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 1,234,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,774. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.