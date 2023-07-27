Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
ONTX stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
