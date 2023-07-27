OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 19,094 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

