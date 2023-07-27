Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ONB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,574,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

