ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

