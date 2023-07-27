Oatly Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,196 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the average daily volume of 1,761 call options.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTLY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,485,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,874. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Oatly Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OTLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 21.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

