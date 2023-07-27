Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $67.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

