NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

