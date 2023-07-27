Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.96 and a 52-week high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$576.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.57.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.69.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.