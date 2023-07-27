Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NXT traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $46.42.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $11,112,000.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

