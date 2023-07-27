Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nextracker from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.
Nextracker Trading Up 11.7 %
NXT traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $46.42.
Insider Activity at Nextracker
In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $11,112,000.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
