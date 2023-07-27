NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

