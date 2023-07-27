NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.7%.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 94,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 503.19, a quick ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $289.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.63 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,924.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 2,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,533.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $111,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

