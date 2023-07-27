NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

