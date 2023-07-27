nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.54.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $31.88 on Monday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,068 shares of company stock worth $7,424,837. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

