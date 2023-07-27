Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $18.61. Navient shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 423,638 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

