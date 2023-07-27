National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

National Express Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 102.80 ($1.32). 1,453,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,621. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103.70 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 221 ($2.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.30. The firm has a market cap of £631.28 million, a P/E ratio of -259.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.59.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

