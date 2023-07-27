National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.70

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
National Express Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NEX traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 102.80 ($1.32). 1,453,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,621. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 103.70 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 221 ($2.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.30. The firm has a market cap of £631.28 million, a P/E ratio of -259.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.59.
National Express Group Company Profile
