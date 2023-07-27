National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

National Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NKSH stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bankshares

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $447,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,946 shares of company stock valued at $82,855. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

