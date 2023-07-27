Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $279,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

