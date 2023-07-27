Morgan Stanley Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
TSE RCI.A opened at C$62.50 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$52.00 and a 52-week high of C$68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
