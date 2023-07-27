Morgan Stanley Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $235.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.54. 6,027,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.84. Boeing has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $238.67. The company has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.