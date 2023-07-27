MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $366.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $405.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.99.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

