Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$270.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of MNSKY remained flat at C$11.51 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.04.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

