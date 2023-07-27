Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MOPHY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Monadelphous Group in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monadelphous Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Monadelphous Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MOPHY opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.72. Monadelphous Group has a 1 year low of C$7.44 and a 1 year high of C$7.48.
Monadelphous Group Company Profile
Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monadelphous Group
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.