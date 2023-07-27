Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Monadelphous Group (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MOPHY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Monadelphous Group in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Monadelphous Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MOPHY opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.72. Monadelphous Group has a 1 year low of C$7.44 and a 1 year high of C$7.48.

Monadelphous Group Company Profile

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, China, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

