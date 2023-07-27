Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to at least $20.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $20.75- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.17. 371,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,309. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

About Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

