Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,680 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 4.78% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Viveon Health Acquisition by 460.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VHAQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 11,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

