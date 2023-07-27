Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Holdings in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 665,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,467 shares during the quarter. InFinT Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in InFinT Acquisition were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFIN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

InFinT Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IFIN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,041. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.