Mizuho Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.49.

SHOP opened at $64.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

