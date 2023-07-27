Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Mirrabooka Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Mirrabooka Investments Price Performance
Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile
Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.
