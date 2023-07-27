Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.90.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.8 %

MSFT opened at $337.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

