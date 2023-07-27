Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55 to $9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,502.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded down $10.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,324.14. The company had a trading volume of 230,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,813. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,322.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,438.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

