Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,555. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

