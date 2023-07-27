Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on META. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

NASDAQ META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $318.68. The company has a market capitalization of $765.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

