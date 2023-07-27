Mersana Therapeutics’ (MRSN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRSN traded down $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,235,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,839. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Mersana Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.