Mersana Therapeutics’ (MRSN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
MRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
MRSN traded down $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 82,235,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,839. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mersana Therapeutics
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Four Reasons Tractor Supply Company Can Plow New Highs In 2023
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- McDonald’s Earnings Growth Shows Value to Consumers and Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.