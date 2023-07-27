Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.12-19.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MTH traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 360,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,098. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

