Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,813,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

