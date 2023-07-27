Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on October 6th

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

