Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $470.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $437.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.11.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $402.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $404.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 374,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,362,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 182.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.