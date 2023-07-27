Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $470.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $437.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.11.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MA stock opened at $402.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $404.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 142,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 374,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,362,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 182.7% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
