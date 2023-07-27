Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $437.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $425.11.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $402.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $404.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.80.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.