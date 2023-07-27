Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Masco has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $63.25. 2,145,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

