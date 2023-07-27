Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Markel Group worth $69,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL traded up $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $1,442.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,830. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,357.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,341.38. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

