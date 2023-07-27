Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

