Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

