Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,162,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

