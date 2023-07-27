MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 million.
NASDAQ:MNSB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
