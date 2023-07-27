MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.49.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

