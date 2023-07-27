Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $209,000 in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,320,920,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000.

IPAY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 2,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

