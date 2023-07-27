Lyell Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.89. The stock had a trading volume of 186,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.32. The company has a market capitalization of $334.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

