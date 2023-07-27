Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,414. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $394.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.