Loblaw Companies Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE:L traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$116.91. 230,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$105.57 and a 52 week high of C$129.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.59.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 7.6177215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.81.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

