Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.92

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 45.02 ($0.58). 50,577,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,719,766. The stock has a market cap of £28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.70).

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 151,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($85,344.99). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 42 ($0.54) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 66.25 ($0.85).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

