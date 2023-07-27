Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.92

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 45.02 ($0.58). 50,577,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,719,766. The stock has a market cap of £28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.70).
Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group
In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 151,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £66,560.56 ($85,344.99). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Meta Platform Shares Rocket Higher! Are More Highs To Come?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Autonomous Driving Stocks to Buy Before Elon Musk Goes All In
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.